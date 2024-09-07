Long Island father arrested after 11-year-old son allegedly uses shotgun to threaten teen

A Long Island father was arrested on Tuesday after his 11-year-old son allegedly used his gun to threaten another boy.

Detectives said a 13-year-old boy was riding his bike on 7th Street in Bayville when the 11-year-old took his father's shotgun and told the teen to get away from his home.

The 13-year-old then allegedly left and told his parents what happened.

Following the incident, officers went to the 11-year-old's home to investigate and determine how the child obtained the weapon.

The 11-year-old's father, Alfredo Caceres, 55, told police he did, in fact, have several weapons and voluntarily handed them over to police.

Police recovered an unloaded 20-gauge shotgun, an unloaded 12-gauge shotgun, and an unloaded .22-caliber pellet gun, all of which, they said were easily accessible and unsecured.

Caceres was arrested, and the weapons were confiscated.

After further investigation, detectives found that the 11-year-old did not point the shotgun at anyone and that no one was placed in danger.

The father is charged with failure to safely store firearms in the 1st degree and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 17.