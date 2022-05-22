3 dead after drunk driving crash on Long Island: Police

article

Three people were killed and several others were injured after an alleged drunk driving crash on Long Island late Saturday night.

According to authorities, at around 11:10 p.m. a 2010 Lincoln Town Car with a driver and five occupants was in the eastbound lane in front of The Inn at New Hyde Park catering hall on Jericho Turnpike when they were struck by a 2012 Mercedez-Benz.

Three women who were riding in the back of the Lincoln were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other passengers and the Lincoln's driver were taken to a nearby hospital and are currently listed in stable condition.

Dante Lennon, 22, the driver and only occupant of the Mercedez-Benz, was arrested and has been charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, and driving while intoxicated. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be arraigned as soon as he is medically able.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.