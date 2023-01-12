Long Island man accused of fatally kicking dog, threatening its owner
NEW YORK - Authorities have arrested a man they say fatally kicked a dog and threatened its owner in Holbrook.
Police arrested Scott Walker, 44, Wednesday just before 9 p.m. at the Valero located at 1080 Main St.
He's charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and animal cruelty, among other charges.
Jager, an 11-year-old mixed breed male dog, was fatally injured last month in Holbrook. (Suffolk County police)
Last month, an animal hospital reported a suspicious death of a dog to the Suffolk County SPCA.
According to authorities, Walker kicked Jager, an 11-year-old mixed breed male dog, at his home, causing injuries that resulted in his death.
Authorities say he also threatened the dog’s owner, another resident of the home.