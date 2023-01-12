Long Island man accused of fatally kicking dog, threatening its owner

Authorities have arrested a man they say fatally kicked a dog and threatened its owner in Holbrook.

Police arrested Scott Walker, 44, Wednesday just before 9 p.m. at the Valero located at 1080 Main St.

He's charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and animal cruelty, among other charges.

Jager, an 11-year-old mixed breed male dog, was fatally injured last month in Holbrook. (Suffolk County police)

Last month, an animal hospital reported a suspicious death of a dog to the Suffolk County SPCA.

According to authorities, Walker kicked Jager, an 11-year-old mixed breed male dog, at his home, causing injuries that resulted in his death.

Authorities say he also threatened the dog’s owner, another resident of the home.