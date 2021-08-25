Expand / Collapse search
Long Island couple celebrates 65 years of marriage

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Long Island
FOX 5 NY

Long Island love story

Mario and Louise Mangiere got met in 1956, and on Wednesday they celebrated 65 years of marriage.

LONG ISLAND - A Long Island couple celebrated 65 years of wedded bliss on Wednesday. 

Mario and Louise Mangiere first met in 1951 and were married on August 25, 1956. 

Surrounded by friends, family, and other residents of Bristal Assisted Living, the couple, who have two sons and 12 grandchildren, reaffirmed their wedding vows.

Louise and Mario are 87 and 89 years old, respectively. 

Louise described the celebration as "the icing on the cake."

