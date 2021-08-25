Long Island couple celebrates 65 years of marriage

A Long Island couple celebrated 65 years of wedded bliss on Wednesday.

Mario and Louise Mangiere first met in 1951 and were married on August 25, 1956.

Surrounded by friends, family, and other residents of Bristal Assisted Living, the couple, who have two sons and 12 grandchildren, reaffirmed their wedding vows.

Louise and Mario are 87 and 89 years old, respectively.

Louise described the celebration as "the icing on the cake."

Advertisement