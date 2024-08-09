Long Island county ranked safest in US: report

The New York City metropolitan area has 10 of the nation's top 25 safest counties, according to a new report, and the highest rank is Long Island's very own Nassau County.

According to the newly released report by U.S. News, counties rank high for public safety based on three key factors: "low crime rates, few deaths tied to accidents and motor vehicle crashes and a robust health and public safety infrastructure."

Other counties earning spots on the list include Kings, Queens and Richmond in NYC. Click here to explore the full list.

According to U.S. News, Nassau's violent crime rate is 143.6 out of 100K, while the national average is 255.2 out of 100K. The report also considers other factors like vehicle crash rate, which is 5.8 out of 100K, and per capita spending on health and emergency services, which is $1,148. Click here for Nassau County's full Healthiest Community profile.

"From gun violence to busy roads to access to emergency care, many factors can shape the safety of a community, which in turn helps determine the health of a community," the website writes.



Nassau County crime

According to the New York's Division of Criminal Justice Services, Nassau County, with a population of 1.4 million, reported 19,278 violent and property crimes in 2023. That includes 13 murders, 71 rapes, 1,668 aggravated assaults, 1,295 burglaries, 14,676 larcenies, 636 robberies and 919 motor vehicle thefts.

By comparison, its Long Island neighbor, Suffolk County (population 1.5 million), saw 20,744 violent and property crimes in 2023.

Moreover, nearby Westchester County (population 991K) saw 11,992 similar crimes, and Upstate's Erie County, with a population of only 946K, saw 26,128 similar crimes.