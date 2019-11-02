Long Island choir to perform at Radio City Christmas Spectacular

For the students of Malverne’s 32-member Audition Select Choir, performing at Radio City Music Hall is the chance of a lifetime.

It’s an opportunity they’ll on November 20 when they perform center stage as the prelude to the start of Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular show.

The group will be performing their unique rendition of “De King is Born Today,” by Morgan Ames.

“Every time we raise the bar they keep coming up to it,” said Kenny Zagare, a music teacher at Malverne High School. “So I was like ‘Why not?’ and I sent it in without them knowing, and then it was a shock to them.”

The group works with Zagare once a week after school and will be performing the song acapella, with a beatboxer instead of live instruments.

“Once we add the different rhythms, rhythms that more people can move along to and dance to, it makes it a little more fun, it adds more personality to it and that personality exudes to the rest of the audience,” said tenor Stuart Oates.

This isn’t the first time the Select Choir is being recognized. They’ve performed at Busch Gardens and even Carnegie Hall in the past.