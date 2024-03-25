Measles exposure alert for recent visitors to Long Island Children’s Medical Center

Officials at a Long Island children's medical center warned that a young patient recently tested positive for measles, and other patients and visitors may have been exposed.

This applies to patients who were in the emergency department of Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park last week between 6:45 p.m. Wednesday night through 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Dr. Kerry Fierstein, CEO of Allied Physicians Group, said measles is more contagious than COVID-19, flu, and the common cold.

Unvaccinated children, especially babies too young for the shot, pregnant women, and those who may be immunocompromised are most at risk for complications.

Cases in the United States are higher now compared to all of last year.

"Measles is extremely contagious and it has some serious side effects," she said. "We know that every 1,000 children who get measles one will die and one will be brain damaged."

RELATED: Nassau County reports first measles case this year; third in New York

While this is the third case in New York State this year, numbers could rise quickly.

CDC guidelines recommend all children get their first MMR dose by 12–15 months old and the second dose between 4–6 years.

Just over 80% of children in Nassau and Suffolk have received this first dose by their second birthday.

According to the CDC, individuals are considered protected or immune to measles if they were born before 1957, have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, have had measles, or have a lab test confirming immunity.

"If you complete the series of vaccinations, you should not have to worry. However, a blood test can check whether you have antibodies and are protected," Dr. Matthew Projansky, Associate Chair of Emergency Department at Northwell at Plainview Hospital said.

A person with measles can pass it to others before they even show signs. Symptoms may include high fever, red or watery eyes and a rash.

People who get the MMR vaccine according to the U.S. Vaccine Schedule are considered protected for life.