Long Island bus crash: 7 kids injured on their way to Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf

Seven children were injured after the school bus they were riding in hit an ice patch and crashed off the side of the road on Long Island.

The kids were on their way to the Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf when the bus crashed just before 8:30 a.m. on Frost Mill Road in Mill Neck, Nassau County.

SkyFOX was over the scene Thursday morning.

According to officials, nine people were on board – a driver, aid and seven children.

The children were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons, with their ages ranging from 7 to 19. Some of the children complained of minor pain, officials said.

The driver and aid were not injured.