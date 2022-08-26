Long Island boat fire injures 5

article

Five people were hospitalized Friday after a boat caught on fire on Long Island Friday evening.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a boat fire near Sumpwans Avenue in Babylon.

Six people, all men, were reportedly on the boat at the time of the fire.

Four were taken to area hospitals, while one was taken to Stony Brook Medical Center with more serious injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.