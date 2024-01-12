Long Island officials call for federal help to fight beach erosion

Less than 72 hours after a storm caused erosion and flooding across Long Island, residents are bracing for a potential repeat of events this weekend.

"We’ve had a large loss of sand, and we’re concerned about the ability to open [Gilgo] beach for the summer," said George Gorman who is the regional director of New York State Parks and Recreation.

Officials say state beaches took a beating, and have spent Friday trying to build up the dunes ahead of yet another storm.

Replenishment is needed at several beaches, including Overlook in the Town of Babylon where the beach pavilion and playground are in danger of being washed out to sea.

"We’re at DEFCON 5," said Supervisor Rich Schaffer. "Red alert. We need all the help that we can get from our state and federal partners."

It’s a similar story at Lido Beach in the Town of Hempstead, where the jetties are exposed, and the water is inching closer to the dunes.

"When water has nowhere to go, it goes into people’s homes and that’s my biggest fear," said Supervisor Don Clavin.

Another fear is power outages from high winds. PSEG Long Island says they’re ready to respond.

Local leaders have called on state and federal officials for help.