Parents charged in Long Island baby's suspected overdose death

A Long Island couple faces several charges following the suspected overdose death of their 14-month-old son.

Wilkens Adonis and Daryllee Leibrock, both 38-year-olds from Suffolk County, were arrested after their son Joseph's death.

The baby was found unresponsive on Jan. 3 inside their Holbrook apartment, where their 11-year-old child also lived. Joseph Adonis was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Toxicology reports showed that several deadly substances were present in the child's blood, including cocaine, fentanyl, morphine, 4-anpp, norfentanyl and benzoylecgonine. An investigation into his death is ongoing.

While responding to the 911 call to the Holbrook residence, Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives found narcotics in the bedroom where the child was found.

A search warrant was carried out, and "law enforcement allegedly found over one-eighth ounce of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, over one-eighth ounce of cocaine, alprazolam, drug packaging materials, two digital scales used to weigh drugs, an electronic stun gun, a loaded shotgun, and a rifle; all of which were allegedly unsecured and easily accessible to the defendants’ children," according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Leibrock was also prohibited from being around either child under Suffolk County Family Court orders. Both Adonis and Leibrock had open warrants for failure to appear in court for a misdemeanor drug offense.

On Thursday, they were indicted for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and other related charges,

Leibrock is being held on $250,000 cash/$500,000 bond, while Adonis remains held in jail for his prior open drug case.

They're due back in court on Feb. 29.