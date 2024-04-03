Expand / Collapse search
Nearly 50 animals found living in urine, feces-filled cages of LI home: 'Worse case we've ever had'

By and
Updated  April 3, 2024 12:13pm EDT
Long Island
FOX 5 NY

SUFFOLK COUNTY - Dozens of animals were rescued from a Long Island home after they were found living in deplorable conditions, including cages "filled with feces" and "soaked in urine."

According to officials, some of the cages were stuck to the floor and had to be cut open with a bolt cutter.

"The conditions were absolutely deplorable," said Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross. "I would say every room in the house had animals, mostly dogs. They were in cages. The cages were filled with feces, soaked in urine. Every room in the house, including the bathroom, had animals in it."

Dozens of animals were rescued. (Suffolk SPCA)

Officials said some of the nearly 50 animals had to be hospitalized. 

"We executed a search warrant at approx noon and the info we had led up to the warrant was a few dogs living in deplorable conditions," Gross said. "We never knew there would be 49 animals taken out of the home."

Most of the animals will go to the Islip Animal Shelter and be up for adoption once they’re in better shape.

"You never know what you’re going to walk into," Gross said. "This was probably the worst case we’ve ever had with a situation like this."

Some of the cages were stuck to the floor and had to be cut open with a bolt cutter, officials said. (Suffolk SPCA)

Linda Hart, of Ronkonkoma, faces 49 counts of animal cruelty, with more charges possible. She's due back in court on April 22. 

Officials said some of the nearly 50 animals had to be hospitalized. (Suffolk SPCA)

"There were thousands of maggots and flies, the floor was covered in debris and filth and the house was condemned," Gross said.