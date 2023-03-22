Long Island acid attack victim Nafiah Ikram still seeking justice

Life is still a struggle for Nafiah Ikram. The 23-year-old was brutally attacked with acid right outside her family’s Elmont home back in 2021 when she was a student at Hofstra University.

Her face is still disfigured, she can barely see out of her right eye and after rounds of reconstructive surgery, doctors tell her there still are many more to go.

"I constantly have this fear of it happening again or reliving it," Ikram said at a press conference on Wednesday. "My anxiety is through the roof half the time."

The suspect who attacked her sped off in an older red Nissan Altima and is believed to be 6 feet-2 inches tall, with a thin build according to fliers put out by the FBI.

Officials joined Ikram's family to call for justice, saying that someone, somewhere knows something that could help crack the case.

"We’re asking for the individual responsible for this heinous act to please do the right thing and to please turn yourself in," said Nassau Leg. Carriè Solages.

Ikram, who suffers from PTSD and still feels unsafe, forces herself to wear red which is the same color of the car the suspect used to escape.

"It signifies we’re not afraid of who did this," she said.

And while the freedoms she once had have been taken away, she speaks publicly to others about holding onto hope.

"It’s about loving yourself on the inside first everything on the outside is just a plus," Ikram said.

The FBI is offering up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest. Last month, the Nassau Police Department raised its award to $50,000. Since then, Nassau Police officials say they have received numerous tips however, they’re unable to comment on specifics as it’s still an active investigation.

"Keep praying that the person is found and keep praying god watches over me and my family and we get justice," Ikram said.