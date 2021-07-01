Long Island 13-year-old headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

The world‘s top spellers are getting ready to compete in next week's Scripps National Spelling Bee finals.

Among the finalists is 7th-grader Bhavana Madini of Plainview, Long Island.

"It was always my dream for a long time so I’m very happy to be here," says 13–year-old Bhavana Madini

The avid reader who attends Plainview's Old Bethpage Middle School and says that it was at the age of six that she discovered she was an "un-bee-lievable" speller. Bhavana’s mother Arul Arasu says she was spelling third-grade words in the first grade, that’s when she began putting her in local spelling bee competitions.

"I have won my school spelling bee every year for the past eight years," said Bhavana.

She has also won the regionals, twice, qualifying her for the nationals.

The first time she competed in the nationals, she came in 51st place, but this year she is one step closer to winning, as she’s one of 11 finalists, and the only one from our area.

"I'm really excited," Bhavana said. "I'm also very nervous but I'm working really hard so we'll see what happens."

The Scripps National Spelling Bee finals will take place next week, Thursday, July 8th in Orlando.

