Londoners cheer, clap, bang pots and pans to thank healthcare workers

London burst into applause on the evening of Thursday, March 26, as a show of support for health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across the UK, people stood outside their homes and clapped for National Health Service workers.

Hashtags such as #clapforNHS, #clapforourcarers, and #ThankYouNHS were heavily promoted by the government and the Royal Family throughout the day.

And at 8 pm the country began clapping for the NHS.

Twitter user Harriet McMahon made a video from her balcony, capturing the sound of the applause high above the streets of London. McMahon captioned the video “This was amazing.”

The UK has recorded at least 578 deaths from complications of COVID-19. At least 11,658 Britons have tested positive for the virus.

According to the BBC, hospitals in London are “clearly on the brink” as they handle an influx of COVID-19 cases.