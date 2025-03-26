Lodi High School surf club makes waves at American Dream Mall

The Brief A group of students from Lodi, New Jersey, is discovering a passion for surfing—despite the borough being over an hour's drive from the Jersey Shore. The Lodi Surf Club has sparked curiosity around the state and a sense of accomplishment among its members. Students like sophomore Delilah Tineo, who initially struggled, soon found their balance and developed a love for the rush of surfing.



A group of students from the landlocked borough of Lodi, New Jersey, are discovering a passion for surfing—despite being ver an hiurfrom the Jersey Shore.

Instead of the ocean, the students are riding the waves at the largest indoor wave pool in the American Dream Mall.

Local perspective:

Lodi High School Surf Club origins

Matthew Nicolosi, a high school art teacher at Lodi High School and a surf instructor at Skudin Surf inside the American Dream, saw an opportunity to share his passion with students.

With the support of the local school superintendent, who approved the program immediately, Nicolosi helped establish the Lodi High School Surf Club.

This club introduces students to surfing in a setting that overcomes the usual barriers to the sport.

"They come back time and time again, but I think it just gives them access to something they wouldn't normally have access to," he said. "For many of them, it's like a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

NJ students learn to surf

Now in its third year, the club has opened doors for students from all socioeconomic backgrounds to experience the thrill of surfing.

Big picture view:

Monthly fundraisers ensure all students, regardless of financial situation, have the chance to participate.

Students like sophomore Delilah Tineo, who initially struggled, soon found their balance and developed a love for the rush of surfing. "I was kind of nervous because I kept falling at first, but I got the hang of it in the end," Tineo shared.

What's next:

The Lodi Surf Club has sparked curiosity and a sense of accomplishment among its members.

Students are not only learning to surf but also building confidence and a sense of community.

We asked Esteban Tabares, another club member, if he’s ready to take what he's learned indoors to the real waves of the ocean this summer. "Hopefully, one day, I’ll go to a beach with big waves and use my surf skills," he said.

For more about the Skudin Surf School, click here.