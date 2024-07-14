NY politicians react to Trump assassination attempt in PA

New York politicians are reacting after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday when gunshots rang though the crowd.

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when the sound of gunfire started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck; there appeared to be blood on his face.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NYC Mayor Eric Adams described what happened at the rally as "horrific" in a post on X.

"Political violence has no place in this country," Adams said in the post. "Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD is surging officers to certain sites across the five boroughs."

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was praying for Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"I am praying for the safety and health of former President Trump and all who are attending this event in Pennsylvania," Hochul said in a post on X.

"I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe," Sen. Chuck Schumer said in a post on X.

NY Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

"My thoughts are with former President Trump and all of those affected by this horrifying act," Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said on X.

Rep. Ritchie Torres

Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres, who represents part of the Bronx, said he was in "a state of shock" after the Trump rally shooting.

"The attempted assassination of a presidential candidate isn't just an attack on one person. It's an attack on all of us," Torres said.

Former Rep. Peter King

"It was a shock. I’m old enough to have lived through JFK‘s assassination, Robert Kennedy, MLK, Ronald Reagan. This came out of the blue. It’s shocking. This has to stop in our country," King told FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg. "This madness has to stop. This isn’t America."