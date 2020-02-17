Livery cab t-boned injuring passenger in hit-and-run

The passenger of a TLC vehicle that was t-boned in East Harlem was in critical condition Monday.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Park Avenue when a black Acura sedan traveling westbound on East 129th Street struck the car just before 1 a.m., according to police.

The driver of the Acura fled the scene on foot.

The 62-year-old female passenger was rushed to Harlem Hospital while the TLC driver suffered minor injuries.

Police were investigating the crash and searching for the driver of the Acura.