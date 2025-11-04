Live NYC public advocate election results

article

The Brief New York City voters are deciding who will serve as the city’s next Public Advocate, choosing between Jumaane D. Williams, Gonzalo Duran, and Marty Dolan. The Public Advocate introduces and co-sponsors City Council bills, oversees city agencies, and investigates citizen complaints. Williams first took office in 2019, and is seeking re-election against Duran, the Republican and Conservative Party nominee, and Dolan, who ran on The Unity line.



New York City voters are deciding who will serve as the city’s next Public Advocate, choosing between Jumaane D. Williams, Gonzalo Duran, and Marty Dolan.

Williams first took office in 2019, and is seeking re-election against Duran, the Republican and Conservative Party nominee, and Dolan, who ran on The Unity line.

Track results here

What does the public advocate do?

Local perspective:

The city’s Public Advocate is a member of the New York City Council who does not vote, instead, they introduce and co-sponsor legislation, oversee city agencies, and investigate complaints from citizens about city services.

The Public Advocate also serves as the city’s official watchdog, responsible for holding agencies accountable and ensuring residents’ concerns are heard.

Watch live election night coverage