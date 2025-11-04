Live NYC comptroller election results

The Brief Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine will become New York City's next comptroller, AP projects. The comptroller manages the city’s finances, audits agencies and oversees the city’s pension funds.



NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2024/08/08: Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine speaks during Mayor Eric Adams makes public safety and quality-of-life-related announcement at 14th Street Y. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Expand

What does the NYC comptroller do?

The New York City comptroller oversees the city’s finances — managing its $100 billion-plus budget, auditing city agencies, reviewing contracts, and monitoring the city’s pension funds. The Comptroller also acts as a financial watchdog, ensuring that taxpayer money is spent efficiently and transparently.

This year’s field included Levine, a Democrat and current Manhattan borough president; Kefalas, who ran on the Republican and Conservative lines; and Malave Perez, representing The Unity line.

Current Comptroller Brad Lander did not seek re-election after completing his term.

The Source: This article uses reporting from The New York Post, New Jersey Monitor and results from the Associated Press.