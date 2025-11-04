Expand / Collapse search
Live NYC comptroller election results

Updated  November 4, 2025 8:45pm EST
Election
The Brief

    • Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine will become New York City's next comptroller, AP projects.
    • The comptroller manages the city’s finances, audits agencies and oversees the city’s pension funds.

NEW YORK - Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine will become New York City's next comptroller, AP projects.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2024/08/08: Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine speaks during Mayor Eric Adams makes public safety and quality-of-life-related announcement at 14th Street Y. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Track live NYC comptroller results here

What does the NYC comptroller do?

The New York City comptroller oversees the city’s finances — managing its $100 billion-plus budget, auditing city agencies, reviewing contracts, and monitoring the city’s pension funds. The Comptroller also acts as a financial watchdog, ensuring that taxpayer money is spent efficiently and transparently.

This year’s field included Levine, a Democrat and current Manhattan borough president; Kefalas, who ran on the Republican and Conservative lines; and Malave Perez, representing The Unity line.

Current Comptroller Brad Lander did not seek re-election after completing his term.

Watch live election night coverage

The Source: This article uses reporting from The New York Post, New Jersey Monitor and results from the Associated Press.

