Live NYC comptroller election results
NEW YORK - Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine will become New York City's next comptroller, AP projects.
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2024/08/08: Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine speaks during Mayor Eric Adams makes public safety and quality-of-life-related announcement at 14th Street Y. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Track live NYC comptroller results here
What does the NYC comptroller do?
The New York City comptroller oversees the city’s finances — managing its $100 billion-plus budget, auditing city agencies, reviewing contracts, and monitoring the city’s pension funds. The Comptroller also acts as a financial watchdog, ensuring that taxpayer money is spent efficiently and transparently.
This year’s field included Levine, a Democrat and current Manhattan borough president; Kefalas, who ran on the Republican and Conservative lines; and Malave Perez, representing The Unity line.
Current Comptroller Brad Lander did not seek re-election after completing his term.
Watch live election night coverage
The Source: This article uses reporting from The New York Post, New Jersey Monitor and results from the Associated Press.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Associated Press.