Live NYC ballot proposals election results

New Yorkers are deciding on six ballot proposals that could shape the city’s future on housing, land use, digital infrastructure, and election timing. The measures range from expanding recreational land in the Adirondacks to aligning city elections with presidential years.

NY & NYC ballot proposal election results

Voters across the five boroughs are being asked to approve or reject the following propositions:

What are the ballot proposals?

Proposition 1: Olympic Sports Complex Expansion (Essex County)

This proposal would allow the expansion of ski trails and related facilities at the Olympic Sports Complex in Essex County, located on state forest preserve land.

To offset the development, the state must add 2,500 acres of new forest land in Adirondack Park.

"Yes" vote: Authorizes new ski trails and related facilities in the Adirondack forest preserve.

"No" vote: Prevents this expansion from being authorized.

Proposition 2: Fast-Track Affordable Housing Approval

This proposal would create two new processes to speed up approval of certain affordable housing projects, particularly in districts that have produced the least affordable housing.

"Yes" vote: Fast-tracks affordable housing applications at the Board of Standards and Appeals or City Planning Commission, while keeping Community Board review.

"No" vote: Keeps the current, slower process where the City Council makes the final decision.

Proposition 3: Simplify Review of Modest Housing & Infrastructure Projects

This proposal would streamline the land-use review process for smaller projects, such as adding modest amounts of housing or preparing for extreme weather, while keeping Community Board review.

"Yes" vote: Simplifies and speeds up review for modest housing and minor infrastructure projects, with the City Planning Commission making the final decision.

"No" vote: Keeps the current, longer process with the City Council making the final decision.

Proposition 4: Create Affordable Housing Appeals Board

This proposal would create a new Affordable Housing Appeals Board to review Council actions that reject or change affordable housing projects. The board would be made up of the Council Speaker, the local Borough President, and the mayor.

"Yes" vote: Establishes the three-member Appeals Board to provide multiple perspectives on affordable housing projects.

"No" vote: Keeps the current system where the City Council and Mayor have the final say.

Proposition 5: Create a Digital City Map

This proposal would make the Department of City Planning responsible for creating, maintaining and digitizing a single consolidated City Map. Currently, five separate map and address functions are managed by Borough Presidents.

"Yes" vote: Creates one consolidated, digital City Map to modernize city operations.

"No" vote: Keeps the current system of separate borough-level maps.

Proposition 6: Move Local Elections to Presidential Election Years

This proposal would move New York City’s local elections (mayor, Public Advocate, Comptroller, Borough Presidents, and City Council) to the same year as federal presidential elections, though this requires a change in state law before it takes effect.

"Yes" vote: Moves City elections to presidential election years, when voter turnout is typically higher.

"No" vote: Keeps City elections on the current cycle, separate from presidential elections.

