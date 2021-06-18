Live jazz returns to Flushing Town Hall for first time since pandemic began

Flushing Town Hall is hosting its first live concert in over a year, which will feature a six-member ensemble, an abbreviated version of the larger Queens Jazz Orchestra.

The music will pay tribute to none other than late National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Jazz Master Jimmy Heath.

"We're honoring Jimmy Heath tonight because he brought so much prestige to the organization, just him being on the stage, being associated with us. He was a highway to the jazz world," Flushing Town Hall’s Jazz Producer Clyde Bullard told FOX 5 NY.

The historic Flushing Town Hall was a home away from home for Jazz Master Heath, who served as Music Director for the Queens Jazz Orchestra since its inception in 2008.

Heath passed away in early 2020 at the age of 93, but FOX 5 NY had the opportunity to speak to him back in 2017 at his Queens apartment, where he lived with his wife, Mona.

"You know, the word jazz is not official enough. This music is classic in nature and it was created by, originally, African Americans. Now, everyone in the world is playing jazz. It’s an international language," Heath explained.

Jazz Master Heath passed the baton to his protege, Antonio Hart, who now leads the Queens Jazz Orchestra.

"Everybody on this bandstand had a special connection with Jazz Master Heath so we’re happy to be here, continue his legacy and we’re just gonna give back that joy today," Hart says.

Forty-two tickets were supposed to be sold to in celebration of Flushing Town Hall’s 42nd anniversary, but due to overwhelming demand, the number was increased to fifty.

People can also buy virtual tickets to the sold-out show at flushingtownhall.org.

The curtain opens at 7:00.

