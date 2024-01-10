Building partially collapses in Little Italy, at site of former historic cheese shop

article

A building partially collapsed in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

The building, located at 188 Grand Street in Little Italy was once home to the historic Alleva Dairy.

The cheese shop had originally opened in 1892 and was in business for 130 years before closing last year.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the collapse is under investigation.

