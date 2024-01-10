Expand / Collapse search
Building partially collapses in Little Italy, at site of former historic cheese shop

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Little Italy
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - A building partially collapsed in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

The building, located at 188 Grand Street in Little Italy was once home to the historic Alleva Dairy.

The cheese shop had originally opened in 1892 and was in business for 130 years before closing last year.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the collapse is under investigation.

This is a developing news story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information. 