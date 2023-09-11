Expand / Collapse search

Little Debbie releases 4 limited-edition ice cream flavors

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 3:43PM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Apple-Fruit-Pie-ice-cream.jpg article

Little Debbie launches four new limited edition ice cream flavors. One of the new flavors is Apple Fruit Pies ice cream. (Photo courtesy of Little Debbie/McKee Foods Corporation)

With fall quickly approaching, Little Debbie is giving your sweet tooth a jolt for the season inspired by some of their popular snacks.

The Tennessee-based dessert company, best known for its Oatmeal Creme Pies, Honey Buns, and Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars, is launching four new limited-edition ice cream flavors.

RELATED: Dairy Queen selling Blizzards for 85 cents for 2 weeks to celebrate fall

Chocolate-chip-ice-cream.jpg

Little Debbie launches four new limited edition ice cream flavors. One of the new flavors is Chocolate Chip Cream Pies ice cream. (Photo courtesy of Little Debbie/McKee Foods Corporation)

These delectable fall frozen treats are Apple Fruit Pies, which features a cinnamon vanilla ice cream swirled with apple pie filling and pie crumbs, and Chocolate Chip Creme Pies, a vanilla creme-flavored ice cream with chocolate chip cookie pieces.

Their Turtle Brownies ice cream is a delicious brownie batter flavored with brownie dough, crushed peanuts, and a caramel swirl.  And the fourth fall flavor is the Pumpkin Delights, a pumpkin-flavored ice cream with a spiced cookie swirl.

Pumpkin-Delights-Ice-Cream.jpg

Little Debbie launches four new limited edition ice cream flavors. One of the new flavors is Pumpkin Delights ice cream. (Photo courtesy of Little Debbie/McKee Foods Corporation)

The new ice cream treats are available now at Walmart stores while supplies last and range in price from $2.74 to $3.99. Little Debbie debuted the items at Walmart on Sept. 2, according to a company release. 

Little Debbie teamed up with Hudsonville Ice Cream, a family-owned and operated brand based in Michigan, to launch the tasty flavors. 

Turtle-Brownies-Ice-Cream.jpg

Little Debbie launches four new limited edition ice cream flavors. One of the new flavors is Turtle Brownies ice cream. (Photo courtesy of Little Debbie/McKee Foods Corporation)

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.


 