Liteboxer: Punching your way to fitness

Liteboxer lets you practice your heavyweight champion moves in the comfort of your own home or anywhere you like. No gym, no problem.

Liteboxer trainer Jill Barger says the machine and the guided training sessions give you a high-intensity workout inspired by boxing.

If you choose to work out without a trainer, the shield guides you through a series of punches with 200 LED lights. If you punch hard enough, you get green lights. if you punch too lightly, you'll see red.

You can use the machine on its own or you can get a membership to access premium content through an app. Jill says the app is updated every week with new workouts.

Finally, it was time to stop talking and start boxing. It took a minute for me to get in sync with the machine. My feet seemed to be more coordinated than my punches but I had fun with a capital F.

The Liteboxer starter package costs $1,695. A monthly membership is $30.

