List of school closures due to coronavirus outbreak
NEW YORK - Schools across the region are closing as coronavirus spreads.
In New York City, New Dorp High School and The Hungerford School on Staten Island were closed Friday after a student who attends both schools tested positive for COVID-19.
Two public schools in the Bronx were closed for an initial 24-hour period beginning Thursday after a student's self-confirmed positive case of COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. Those schools are the Laboratory School of Finance and Technology and South Bronx Preparatory, both schools are housed in the same building.
"We need our schools open," said de Blasio on Friday during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.'
While there are no plans to closed public schools in New York City, the Schools Chancellor says they are ready for any "eventuality."
"This is 1.1 million students, when you think about all their caregivers- when the kids are out of school, what happens to them?" said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza. "Not all parents have paid leave. It's the last resort for us. That doesn't mean that if circumstances warrant that we won't go there."
Across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, that school would be closed for at least 24 hours.
Here is a list of schools reporting closures. Please note, New York City public schools remain open.
MANHATTAN
The Brearley School - Online learning until March 30
Convent of the Sacred Heart - Closed until March 30
BROOKLYN
Poly Prep - closed
Brooklyn Friends School - Closed through Friday, March 13
Brooklyn College Academy school and four Brooklyn Occupational Centers
QUEENS
Challenge Charter School - Closed through Friday, March 13
THE BRONX
SAR Academy - Closed
SARS High School- Closed
Horace Mann School - Closed until March 31
STATEN ISLAND
New Dorp High School and Hungerford Building - Closed
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NEW YORK
New Rochelle High School - Closed until March 25
Albert Leonard Middle School - Closed until March 25
William B. Ward Elementary School - Closed until March 25
Scarsdale School District - Closed through March 18
The Keio Academy of NY, Purchase - Closed for the remainder of the school year
Westchester Torah Academy - Closed through Friday, March 13
Westchester Day School, Mamaroneck - Closed until March 17
The Harvey School, Katonah - Closed through Friday, March 13
Tuckahoe Union Free School District - Closed March 12-25
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NEW YORK
East Ramapo Central School District - Closed March 12 and March 13
NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK
Locust Valley School District - Parent-teacher conferences, career fair canceled
Friends Academy Glen Cove - Campus closed; virtual school open
The Portledge School in Locust Valley - Closed March 12 and March 13
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK
Sag Harbor Union Free School District - Closed through March 22
St. Patrick School, Smithtown - Closed March 12
St. Anthony's High School, South Huntington - Closed March 12 and March 13
BERGEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY
All Bergen County School Districts closed
ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY
Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Newark will be closed March 16-20
HUDSON COUNTY, NEW JERSEY
Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Newark will be closed March 16-20
UNION COUNTY, NEW JERSEY
Rosselle Public Schools- Half Day March 13
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY
East Brunswick Public Schools closed through March 15
North Brunswick Public Schools closed through March 16
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NEW JERSEY
Red Bank School Regional District - Virtual classes begin
Keyport Schools - Early dismissal March 12 and March 13
Little Silver Schools- Closed March 12 and March 13
CONNECTICUT
Darien Public Schools - Closed until March 26
New Canaan Public Schools - Closed until March 26
Bethel Schools- Closed
Bridgeport- Closed March 13
Brookfield Public Schools - Closed through March 26
Great Oak Charter School- Closed March 13
COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
Barnard College - Virtual classes began March 11; spring break March 16-20; virtual classes resume March 23
Columbia University - Remote classes begin March 12 for the rest of this week
CUNY and SUNY - Online classes begin March 19
Fordham University - In-person classes suspended, online classes begin
Hofstra University - In-person classes suspended
Iona College - In-person classes suspended
John Jay College - No on-campus classes March 12-18
Kean University - Remote classes begin March 16
Molloy College - All classes held remotely
New York Institute of Technology - In-person classes suspended
New York University - In-person classes suspended March 12 - March 27
Rutgers University - classes canceled through March 22, all classes begin remotely March 23
St. John's University - No classes, move online through March 27
Syracuse University- Shifting to online instruction after March 13
Yeshiva University - Azrieli, Katz, Revel, RIETS, Syms and Wurzweiler classes held remotely, Beren and Wilf