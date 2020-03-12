List of school closures due to coronavirus outbreak

article

Schools across the region are closing as coronavirus spreads.

In New York City, New Dorp High School and The Hungerford School on Staten Island were closed Friday after a student who attends both schools tested positive for COVID-19.

Two public schools in the Bronx were closed for an initial 24-hour period beginning Thursday after a student's self-confirmed positive case of COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. Those schools are the Laboratory School of Finance and Technology and South Bronx Preparatory, both schools are housed in the same building.

"We need our schools open," said de Blasio on Friday during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.'

While there are no plans to closed public schools in New York City, the Schools Chancellor says they are ready for any "eventuality."

"This is 1.1 million students, when you think about all their caregivers- when the kids are out of school, what happens to them?" said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza. "Not all parents have paid leave. It's the last resort for us. That doesn't mean that if circumstances warrant that we won't go there."

"This is 1.1 million students, when you think about all their caregivers- when the kids are out of school, what happens to them? Not all parents have paid leave. It's the last resort for us. That doesn't mean that if circumstances warrant that we won't go there." — Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza

Advertisement

Across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, that school would be closed for at least 24 hours.

Here is a list of schools reporting closures. Please note, New York City public schools remain open.

MANHATTAN

The Brearley School - Online learning until March 30

Convent of the Sacred Heart - Closed until March 30

BROOKLYN

Poly Prep - closed

Brooklyn Friends School - Closed through Friday, March 13

Brooklyn College Academy school and four Brooklyn Occupational Centers

QUEENS

Challenge Charter School - Closed through Friday, March 13

THE BRONX

SAR Academy - Closed

SARS High School- Closed

Horace Mann School - Closed until March 31

STATEN ISLAND

New Dorp High School and Hungerford Building - Closed

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NEW YORK

New Rochelle High School - Closed until March 25

Albert Leonard Middle School - Closed until March 25

William B. Ward Elementary School - Closed until March 25

Scarsdale School District - Closed through March 18

The Keio Academy of NY, Purchase - Closed for the remainder of the school year

Westchester Torah Academy - Closed through Friday, March 13

Westchester Day School, Mamaroneck - Closed until March 17

The Harvey School, Katonah - Closed through Friday, March 13

Tuckahoe Union Free School District - Closed March 12-25

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NEW YORK

East Ramapo Central School District - Closed March 12 and March 13

NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK

Locust Valley School District - Parent-teacher conferences, career fair canceled

Friends Academy Glen Cove - Campus closed; virtual school open

The Portledge School in Locust Valley - Closed March 12 and March 13

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK

Sag Harbor Union Free School District - Closed through March 22

St. Patrick School, Smithtown - Closed March 12

St. Anthony's High School, South Huntington - Closed March 12 and March 13

BERGEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY

All Bergen County School Districts closed

ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY

Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Newark will be closed March 16-20

HUDSON COUNTY, NEW JERSEY

Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Newark will be closed March 16-20

UNION COUNTY, NEW JERSEY

Rosselle Public Schools- Half Day March 13

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY

East Brunswick Public Schools closed through March 15

North Brunswick Public Schools closed through March 16

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NEW JERSEY

Red Bank School Regional District - Virtual classes begin

Keyport Schools - Early dismissal March 12 and March 13

Little Silver Schools- Closed March 12 and March 13

CONNECTICUT

Darien Public Schools - Closed until March 26

New Canaan Public Schools - Closed until March 26

Bethel Schools- Closed

Bridgeport- Closed March 13

Brookfield Public Schools - Closed through March 26

Great Oak Charter School- Closed March 13

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Barnard College - Virtual classes began March 11; spring break March 16-20; virtual classes resume March 23

Columbia University - Remote classes begin March 12 for the rest of this week

CUNY and SUNY - Online classes begin March 19

Fordham University - In-person classes suspended, online classes begin

Hofstra University - In-person classes suspended

Iona College - In-person classes suspended

John Jay College - No on-campus classes March 12-18

Kean University - Remote classes begin March 16

Molloy College - All classes held remotely

New York Institute of Technology - In-person classes suspended

New York University - In-person classes suspended March 12 - March 27

Rutgers University - classes canceled through March 22, all classes begin remotely March 23

St. John's University - No classes, move online through March 27

Syracuse University- Shifting to online instruction after March 13

Yeshiva University - Azrieli, Katz, Revel, RIETS, Syms and Wurzweiler classes held remotely, Beren and Wilf