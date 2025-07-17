LIST: New Target stores opening in NYC area this weekend, fall 2025

The Brief Target is opening new stores in the NYC area, including locations in Queens, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The stores offer various services such as Order Pickup, Drive Up, and same-day delivery, and feature amenities like CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café, and Apple at Target. Target plans to open 300 stores over the next decade.



Target is set to open new stores across the New York City area this weekend, with 20 new locations opening by the end of fall. This is a part of the company's strategy to achieve $15 billion in profitable sales growth by 2030.

Local perspective:

Here's what we know about locations opening in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut:

Opening this weekend (Sunday)

Astoria, Queens, New York

Address: 22-11 31st Street

What to know: The store operates Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. It spans approximately 41,000 square feet, employs about 100 team members, and offers services like Order Pickup, same-day delivery with Target Circle 360 and next-day delivery for Astoria. Located near the Astoria-Ditmars Blvd subway stop, this Target includes a CVS Pharmacy and features floor-to-ceiling glass with views of New York City's Hell Gate Bridge from the store's third floor.

Opening August 20

Guilford, Connecticut

Address: 900 Boston Post Road

What to know: The store operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, spanning over 78,000 square feet and employing around 100 team members. It offers services like Drive Up and Order Pickup, and includes an Apple at Target, CVS Pharmacy, and Starbucks Café.

Norwalk, Connecticut

Address: 680 Connecticut Avenue

What to know: The store operates daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., covering over 117,000 square feet and employing approximately 180 team members. It offers Drive Up, Order Pickup, and same-day delivery services, and includes a CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks Café.

Shopping carts sit inside a Target store in Chicago on Aug. 16, 2023. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Flemington, New Jersey

Address: 325 Route 202

What to know: The Flemington store operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, spanning over 74,000 square feet and employing around 100 team members. It offers services like Drive Up and Order Pickup, and includes a CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks Café.

Opening fall 2025

West Orange, New Jersey

Address: 235 Prospect Avenue

Bridgehampton, New York

Address: 2044 Montauk Highway

Target's plans for the future

What's next:

Nationwide, the Minneapolis-based retailer plans to open at least eight new stores by August, with nine more openings slated for late fall. This expansion is part of Target's long-term plan to open 300 stores over the next decade, alongside remodeling existing locations. CEO Brian Cornell detailed these plans during a March 2024 earnings call, emphasizing the focus on full-size stores to drive incremental growth.

Cornell highlighted the company's commitment to enhancing its supply chain and technology, with plans for at least 10 additional supply chain facilities within the next decade. Target aims to expand its product assortment, amplify its digital marketplace, and improve its omnichannel experience and loyalty program. The Enterprise Acceleration Office initiative, led by COO Michael Fiddelke, is designed to foster speed, adaptability, innovation, and resilience.

Despite these growth initiatives, Target anticipates a low-single digit decline in sales for fiscal 2025, revising its previous forecast. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $7 and $9 for fiscal 2025, down from earlier projections.