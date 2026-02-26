Lisa Rinna says she was roofied with fentanyl at premiere party | WATCH

The Brief Lisa Rinna says she was drugged during a recent night out in West Hollywood and later tested positive for fentanyl. During an appearance on Good Day New York, the actress and former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star said the incident occurred at The Abbey in West Hollywood. She also pushed back on suggestions that she had simply consumed too much alcohol.



Lisa Rinna says she was drugged during a recent night out in West Hollywood and later tested positive for fentanyl.

"I can’t say [who did it], but it was at the Abbey in West Hollywood." — Lisa Rinna, actress and former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star

What we know:

The actress and former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star made the revelation while appearing on Good Day New York to promote her new memoir, "You Better Believe I’m Going to Talk About It."

Rinna says she tested positive for fentanyl

She said she confirmed it through medical testing.

Dig deeper:

"Did you take like a test or something?" co-host Rosanna Scotto asked.

"I did," Rinna replied.

When asked what the test showed, she said, "I had fentanyl in my system. Yes. I’m not kidding. I had fentanyl, high levels of amphetamines and other things, but I can’t talk a lot about it because we’re still dealing with it. It was leaked and my team is dealing with it now."

Rinna said the incident occurred at The Abbey, a well-known bar and nightclub in West Hollywood.

She said she could not publicly identify who she believes may have been responsible.

"I can’t say, but it was at the Abbey in West Hollywood," she said.

Rinna added that her husband, Harry Hamlin, was present and helped her leave. She also pushed back on suggestions that she had simply consumed too much alcohol. Rinna claimed others have had similar experiences at the venue.

"So many people that I know have had this happen at the Abbey. All my daughter’s friends. I mean, this is not a first-time thing. This is something that’s gone on for years," she said. "And I do think it needs to be a conversation. And I’m glad now that it’s out and we will deal with it. I just haven’t had my own time to do that yet."

Rinna on tension with Andy Cohen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Andy Cohen and Lisa Rinna visit SiriusXM Studios on February 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Big picture view:

Rinna’s interview also touched on her complicated history with Bravo host Andy Cohen, which she addresses in her memoir.

Rinna starred on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for eight seasons before departing the franchise in 2023. During and after her tenure, she had several public disagreements with castmates and, at times, with Bravo leadership.

In the book, she discusses her frustration with Cohen after he shared private text messages without her permission.

When asked whether she was upset, Rinna said, "I was." She confirmed that Cohen had published her private messages.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna, Maren Morris -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Despite the tension, Rinna recently returned to "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" for the first time in four years. She described the appearance as unexpectedly positive.

"It was an amazing moment last night. I have to say," she said. "It was such a full circle happy moment."

She said Cohen apologized during the broadcast and had also apologized earlier at the "Traitors" reunion taping.

‘It’s my side of the story’

Rinna is currently promoting "You Better Believe I’m Going to Talk About It," which recounts her decades in entertainment, from daytime television to reality TV and fashion, as well as personal struggles and industry conflicts.

The memoir includes candid reflections on former co-stars, both from her soap opera days and from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"As I say, Jerry, it’s my feeling. It’s my side of the story. It’s how I feel. And in my opinion," Rinna said during the interview. "Everyone can feel how they feel about it. This is my side of the story and how I feel."

The memoir is available now.