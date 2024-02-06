LIRR service partially suspended after person struck by train

article

Long Island Rail Road service has been partially suspended after a person was struck by a train in Bay Shore in Suffolk County on Tuesday evening.

As a result of the incident, there is a partial suspension in service between Babylon and Patchogue in both directions.

So far, there is no word on what led to the incident.

Affected riders are advised to use the TrainTime app or visit new.mta.info for the latest updates and to plan their trip.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.