LIRR strike could begin Saturday, leaving 300K daily commuters scrambling

The Brief A potential LIRR strike could begin Saturday at 2:01 a.m. The MTA says a deal is within reach, but unions say both sides remain far apart. Limited shuttle bus service would not fully replace LIRR trains if a strike happens.



A potential Long Island Rail Road strike could disrupt travel for hundreds of thousands of daily commuters if the MTA and unions do not reach a deal before the weekend.

LIRR potential strike

What we know:

The MTA and union representatives returned to the negotiating table as the clock ticks toward a possible strike.

The strike could begin Saturday at 2:01 a.m. and impact about 300,000 daily commuters.

The main sticking point remains pay.

Five LIRR unions want a 5% increase in the fourth year of the contract proposal. The MTA is offering a 3% increase, along with additional lump sum payments.

MTA negotiators say offering more money could force the agency to raise fares by as much as 8% next year or make service cuts.

What they're saying:

MTA officials say they believe a deal is possible.

"There’s no reason for there not to be an agreement," an MTA official said. "That agreement should be reached."

Gov. Kathy Hochul said both sides need to keep negotiating.

"There is only one way for this strike to be avoided. Both sides must continue to negotiate in good faith toward a deal at the table," Hochul said.

Commuters, meanwhile, said they are worried about what a strike could mean for getting to work.

"I won’t be able to go to work. You know, I work in the city. I depend on the train, and, you know, it’s going to be very hard for me to go to work on Monday," one commuter said.

What are they asking for?

The dispute centers on the fourth year of the contract proposal.

Union leaders are seeking a 5% raise, while the MTA has offered 3% plus additional lump sum payments.

MTA Chair Janno Lieber has said a higher wage increase could force the agency to raise fares or cut service.

MTA Chair Janno Lieber has said the agency cannot afford a higher wage increase without triggering fare hikes or service cuts.

What happens if there is a strike?

If a strike happens, LIRR service would be forced to shut down entirely.

Hochul said the contingency plan involving buses would not be a full replacement for train service.

The plan would include limited shuttle bus service during peak hours from several LIRR stations, including Hicksville, Mineola, Huntington, Hempstead, Lakeview, Bay Shore and Ronkonkoma.

Commuters would be dropped off in Queens, including Howard Beach or Jamaica, where they would then need to take the subway into Manhattan.

Why you should care:

For commuters who rely on the LIRR, a strike could mean longer travel times, added costs and fewer options.

One commuter said a shuttle trip could take hours compared with a typical train ride.

Another commuter said driving would also be more expensive because of gas, tolls, congestion pricing and parking.

MTA warns commuters

Transit officials say a strike would result in a complete shutdown of LIRR service.

In an official notice, the MTA warned riders that if a strike begins Saturday, trains would stop running entirely. The agency is urging commuters to avoid nonessential travel and work from home if possible.

The MTA said it would provide limited weekday shuttle bus service for essential workers and those unable to telecommute.

MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber, NYCT President Demetrius Crichlow, and Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara unveil a major redesign to the New York City Subway Map at Times Sq-42 St on Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA) Expand

"Unfortunately, there is no substitute for the Long Island Rail Road, and its shutdown will cause severe congestion and delays," the agency said. "Avoid nonessential travel and work from home if possible."

Local perspective:

The MTA has outlined a contingency plan that includes limited shuttle bus service during peak commuting hours. Buses would run approximately every 10 minutes from major stations including Mineola, Ronkonkoma, Hicksville, Huntington and Bayshore.

Those buses would take riders to transit hubs in Queens, such as the Jamaica-179th Street subway station or the Howard Beach-JFK Airport station. From there, commuters would need to use the subway system to reach their final destinations in the city.

Jamaica, N.Y.: Commuters encounter crowds and more customer service presence on the Long Island Rail Road tracks at the station in Jamaica, New York on March 6, 2023. (Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Many commuters say they are scrambling to make alternate plans, including driving, carpooling or temporarily staying closer to work. Others say working from home is not an option.

The MTA is urging riders who can work remotely to do so if a strike occurs.

What's next:

Both sides are expected to return to the bargaining table as the deadline approaches.

If no agreement is reached, the strike could begin Saturday morning.