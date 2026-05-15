LIRR president, MTA announce contingency plans as potential strike swiftly approaches

The Brief There are only a few hours standing between Long Islanders and a potential strike that could disrupt travel for 300,000 daily commuters. LIRR President Robert Free announced during an earlier press conference that all trains will arrive at their final destination tonight regardless of a work stoppage. The LIRR has posted a list of these trains on its official website.



There are only a few hours standing between Long Islanders and a potential strike that could disrupt travel for 300,000 daily commuters.

LIRR strike deadline approaching

What we know:

LIRR President Robert Free announced during an earlier press conference that all trains will arrive at their final destination tonight regardless of a work stoppage.

"We don't want any passengers getting stranded on our trains."

The LIRR posted a list of the aforementioned trains on its website:

8:50 p.m. eastbound (Jamaica to Montauk)

9:26 p.m. westbound (Port Jefferson to Huntington, with connection to Penn Station)

10:03 p.m. westbound (Montauk to Jamaica)

10:20 p.m. eastbound (Penn Station to Huntington, with connection to Port Jefferson)

10:53 p.m. westbound (Long Beach to Penn Station)

10:53 p.m. eastbound (Jamaica to Speonk)

10:55 p.m. westbound (Long Beach to Penn Station)

11:14 p.m. westbound (Far Rockaway to Grand Central)

11:18 p.m. eastbound (Jamaica to West Hempstead)

11:28 p.m. westbound (Port Jefferson to Huntington, no connection to Huntington)

11:30 p.m. eastbound (Grand Central to Far Rockaway)

11:30 p.m. westbound (Patchogue to Jamaica)

11:30 p.m. westbound (Oyster Bay to Jamaica)

11:31 p.m. (Atlantic Terminal to Jamaica)

11:36 p.m. westbound (Port Washington to Penn Station)

11:37 p.m. eastbound (Penn Station to Ronkonkoma)

11:39 p.m. (Jamaica to Atlantic Terminal)

11:43 p.m. eastbound (Jamaica to Oyster Bay)

11:45 p.m. westbound (Babylon to Penn Station)

11:45 p.m. (Penn Station to Port Washington)

11:48 p.m. eastbound (Penn Station to Huntington, no connection to Port Jefferson)

11:51 p.m. eastbound (Penn Station to Babylon)

11:52 p.m. westbound (Huntington to Penn Station)

11:54 p.m. eastbound (Grand Central to Hempstead)

11:54 p.m. westbound (Ronkonkoma to Penn Station)

11:57 p.m. eastbound (Penn Station to Long Beach)

11:58pm westbound (West Hempstead to Jamaica)

By the numbers:

The main sticking point remains pay. Five LIRR unions want a 5% increase in the fourth year of the contract proposal, citing the high cost of living.

The MTA is offering a 3% increase, along with additional lump sum payments to bring the actual total up to 4.5%. MTA negotiators say offering more money could force the agency to raise fares by as much as 8% next year, or make service cuts.

LIRR strike contingency plan

Local perspective:

The MTA plans to run limited shuttle bus service during peak hours.

If a strike happens, there will be shuttles departing from and returning from six LIRR stations, including Bayshore, Hicksville, Mineola, Hempstead Lake State Park near Lakeview Station, Huntington and Ronkonkoma.

Commuters will get dropped off either in Jamaica or the Howard Beach JFK Airport stop, and from there they will have to take a subway into Manhattan.

Is the LIRR going on strike?

Why you should care:

For commuters who rely on the LIRR, a strike could mean longer travel times, added costs and fewer options. One commuter said a shuttle trip could take hours compared with a typical train ride. Another commuter said driving would also be more expensive because of gas, tolls, congestion pricing and parking.

The backstory:

The last time there was a Long Island Rail Road strike was in June 1994. It lasted 2 days.