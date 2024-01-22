LIRR adds new afternoon trains through Brooklyn: What to know

article

The LIRR is adding new afternoon trains through Brooklyn and making rush-hour changes, starting Monday.

Here is a list of changes:

Babylon Branch

The 5:05 a.m. and 5:25 a.m. trains from Jamaica to Atlantic Terminal will run three minutes later.

The 5:49 a.m. train from Babylon to Grand Central will run three minutes earlier.

The 7:41 a.m. train from Penn Station to Massapequa will no longer run.

The 9:06 a.m. train from Wantagh to Grand Central will no longer run.

The 8:42 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station will make the stops of both trains east of Jamaica and accept off-peak tickets.

The 7:02 p.m. train from Penn Station to Wantagh will no longer run.

The 6:57 p.m. train from Penn Station will make all stops between Rockville Centre and Babylon.

Far Rockaway Branch

The 4:49 p.m. train from Penn Station to Far Rockaway will leave from Atlantic Terminal.

Hempstead Branch

The 3:35 p.m. train from Grand Central to Hempstead will leave from Atlantic Terminal.

The 6:39 p.m. train from Penn Station to Hempstead will leave from Atlantic Terminal.

Commuters board trains from the platform at the LIRR in Floral Park, New York. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Oyster Bay Branch

The 4:42 p.m. train from Oyster Bay to Jamaica will run seven minutes earlier.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 6:57 a.m. train from Huntington to Grand Central will be split into two trains. However, the departure times at stations east of Jamaica will not change.

The train from Huntington will run nonstop from Syosset to Jamaica before continuing to Woodside and Grand Central.

A new train will run at Hicksville for local service to Grand Central, making the same stops as the current train.

The 5:31 p.m. train from Penn Station to Port Jefferson will now leave two minutes earlier.

West Hempstead Branch

The 6:11 p.m. train from Penn Station to West Hempstead will leave from Atlantic Terminal.

The 6:39 p.m. train from Atlantic Terminal to West Hempstead will leave from Penn Station.

Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, and Woodside

At key points during rush hour, the LIRR changed which trains stop at these stations to improve reliability.

Check TrainTime or the LIRR schedules to see if your options have changed.