Lionsgate announces plans to build film studio in Yonkers

Hollywood is heading to just north of New York City in 2020 after the entertainment company Lionsgate and Great Point Capital Management, a media-focused investment fund announced that they will be working together to build a $100M modern entertainment complex in Yonkers.

The complex will include three 20,000-square-foot and two 10,000-square-foot stages, a fully operational back lot, and the opportunity to create a location-based entertainment property.

The studio will be less than 30 minutes from Manhattan, in downtown Yonkers. Construction will start this November, and the facility is expected to be up and running by late autumn 2020.

"This is a game changer for the City of Yonkers and is a testament to the ongoing revitalization of our waterfront," said Yonkers Mayor, Mike Spano. "Yonkers already hosts dozens of on-location shoots every year with film days tripling over the last five years, so building a permanent sound stage here makes perfect sense."

"It's rare to find a studio facility in such a prime New York metropolitan area location, and we look forward to being at the center of film and television production growth in the region,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer.