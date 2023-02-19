3 killed, including 1 juvenile, in Linden shooting

article

Three people, including a juvenile, were killed in a shooting in Linden, police said.

Officers responded Sunday around 9:30 a.m. to Chatam Place for reports of a shooting.

Police found two adult victims and a juvenile victim. All were pronounced dead on scene.

According to police, a second juvenile victim was transported to Newark University Hospital in critical condition.

The shooter is believed to be among the victims, police said, and there is no further threat to the public.

The ages or identities of the victims is unknown at this time.

Details surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.