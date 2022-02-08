Lincolnwood home invasion: Chicago man charged with holding 80-year-old woman hostage

article

A Chicago man was charged with holding an 80-year-old woman against her will Sunday during a home invasion in north suburban Lincolnwood.

James Davis III, 32, was accused of breaking into a home in the 4600 block of Morse Avenue and forcing the 80-year-old homeowner inside a basement bathroom with a pair of scissors, Lincolnwood police said.

The woman's daughter called police for a well-being check after being unable to contact her mother.

Upon arrival around 9:40 p.m., officers found a broken window on the first-floor of the home along with blood at the scene. Police located the woman, who was physically unharmed, behind a blocked door in the basement. She was taken outside to safety.

Police then found Davis in a second-floor bedroom where he was armed with several knives, police said.

Police tried to use a Taser on Davis but were unsuccessful. The regional Northern Illinois Police Alarm System team was alerted to the barricade situation and attempted to take Davis into custody, police said.

Davis was eventually taken into custody just before 3 a.m. Monday.

He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment prior to be charged by detectives at the Lincolnwood Police Department, police said.

Davis was charged with home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnappings with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault against a peace officer, police said.

Further investigation revealed Davis had a mental episode early on Sunday before breaking into the woman's residence, police said.

Davis, armed with scissors, woke up the woman and threatened her before gathering all the phones in home and locking her in the basement.