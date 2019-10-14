Limited direct service to resume on NJ Transit's Raritan Valley rail line

article

Off-peak direct service into and out of Manhattan on New Jersey Transit's Raritan Valley line will finally be restored after it was suspended a year ago.

The transit agency blamed installing a federally mandated braking system for cutting the service.

Transit officials and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that off-peak direct service will resume in three weeks. The trains serve towns in Essex, Union, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Positive train control work has caused delays and cancellations on other rail lines, and prompted NJ Transit to suspend service to Atlantic City. Atlantic City trains resumed service in May.

Riders on the Raritan Valley Line have long advocated for direct service in and out of Manhattan during rush hour on the line. That service is still not on the horizon.