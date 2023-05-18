Lights, Camera, Auction! Epic collection of TV treasures hits the bid floor

The "world's greatest collection of TV treasures" is set to hit the auction block in June.

TV writer James Comisar began to collect items from iconic TV shows decades ago, everything from wardrobes to props. The material was worth nothing at the time, but now, he's putting the collection up for auction.

"My plan was always to save these remarkable pieces and create a public space where everyone could revel in their glory," Comisar said.

Unfortunately, the dream of a museum dedicated to these TV relics never quite materialized. However, Comisar's determination to share these treasures with fans has never wavered.

Items from hit TV shows like The Sopranos, Seinfeld, Batman, and more are all available.

Heritage Auctions, renowned for its expertise in rare and collectible items, has been entrusted with hosting the prestigious Comisar Collection.

For those eager to embark on their bidding adventure, you can visit the official auction website and join the virtual bidding war from the comfort of your own couch.

However, if you crave an up-close encounter with some of these iconic pieces, you're in luck! The Heritage Auction gallery in Manhattan welcomes curious visitors for a sneak peek at the remarkable collection.