'Life-changing' tacos shining spotlight on Brooklyn taqueria

Nene’s Taqueria in Bushwick, Brooklyn is getting a lot of attention.

In March, NBA star JJ Redick showed up and ordered Birria tacos. He loved them so much that he talked about it in his podcast. "A life-changing taco," said Redick.

Chef Andres Galindo and his mother Veronica run the small eatery. "Proud, definitely proud that someone like him came by and he loved it that’s what’s the most important thing to know that he loved it," says Galindo.

The Mexican family opened up this mini-market back in October of 2020 after Galindo lost his job due to the pandemic.

He says he decided to take a chance and do what he knows best, cook.

"I took a chance and opened this deli store with a slash taqueria and here we are. It paid off," said Galindo.

Nene’s Taqueria is known for its Birria tacos. Galindo makes about 1,000 of them a day. He says ever since Redick showed up he has been seeing customers from Long Island and New Jersey.

Nene’s Taqueria is located at 14 Starr Street in Bushwick.