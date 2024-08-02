Half-naked 'agitated' man dies in Long Island police custody

Authorities on Long Island are investigating the death of a man who lost consciousness as police officers were trying to subdue him.

According to Suffolk County police, officers received a 911 call on Thursday shortly before 10:30 a.m. about a possibly intoxicated man lying on the ground on Merritt Avenue in Wyandanch.

Officers arrived and found the man acting agitated and banging on a business window while naked from the waist down, police said.

The man allegedly became unresponsive after officers subdued him and handcuffed him. Officers and rescue workers then performed CPR. He was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The New York state attorney general's office, which investigates all deaths at the hands of police officers, was notified and responded to the scene, police said.

Suffolk County police homicide detectives and internal affairs officers are investigating as well, the department said.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.