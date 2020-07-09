Less than 50 percent of Americans would support another celebrity president, survey says

It’s unclear if Kanye West’s July 4 announcement that he was running for president was a legitimate political declaration or just another publicity stunt.

But if West is actually seeking to become the next commander in chief, a recent survey indicates he, let alone any celebrity, would not find much support at the ballot box.

Surveyors with Study Finds gave 469 adults a list of celebrities and asked who they’d support if they ran for president. For any potential celebrity president, 47.97% of respondents said that they would not support them due to the stars being unqualified.

When asked to pick which of the celebrity presidential candidates included that they’d most likely vote for, respondents were least supportive of West, with only 4.9% indicating that they would cast a ballot for him.

Billionaire Elon Musk garnered 7.25% of the respondents’ support, while Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban received 9.59%.

Actor Dwayne Johnson once crowned himself as “The People’s Champ,” but only 11.51% of respondents indicated their solidified support for “The Rock.”

Out of all the celebrities included, Oprah Winfrey fared the best, with 18.76% of respondents indicating they’d vote for the media mogul.

Surveyors also looked at how West would fare as an independent running for the Oval Office against Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump.

Rapper Kanye West speaks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 11, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

For that query, West found a little more support, with 8.32% of respondents indicating they’d vote for him.

Still, the rapper looked to be far from a legitimate political threat to Biden, with 55.01% of respondents casting their hypothetical ballot for the former vice president. As for Trump, 36.67% of respondents said they would vote for him versus Biden and West.

Insights from the survey also showed that in a one-on-one scenario, Biden led Trump by a wide margin — 60.69% to 39.31% — which aligns with recent national polls.

When it comes to non-politicians, in general, seeking the Oval Office as Trump successfully did in 2016, Americans are split on whether or not they’d show their support.

Roughly 27% of the respondents said they’d be more likely to support a non-politician. More than 36% said they would not and the remaining 36% said Trump’s presidency hadn’t swayed them in a particular direction either way.

This story was reported from Atlanta.