Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, or more commonly known as The Trocks, bill themselves as the world's foremost all-male comic ballet company. They perform en travesti – dressed as the opposite sex.

For the first time since the pandemic started, The Trocks are back performing for a full season at Chelsea's Joyce Theater. Their 2021 season was cut short due to omicron cases spiking out of control across the city.

Dancer Ugo Cirri and ballet master Raffaele Morra joined FOX 5's Chris Welch on The Noon to discuss what makes the Trocks so compelling and different from other ballet revues.

Performances run through Jan. 8, 2023, at the Joyce Theater. You can get tickets online at Joyce.org or by phone at 212-242-0800.