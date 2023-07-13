Mugshot released of Dallas kidnapping suspect who slit throat when police tried to arrest him
DALLAS - The Dallas County Sheriff's Office released the mugshot of a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a young girl in Dallas.
41-year-old Leonard Lamar Neal was arrested on Friday, July 7.
Dallas police said U.S. Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task Force and patrol officers found that he was on a DART bus near Polk Street and Camp Wisdom Road, in the Red Bird neighborhood.
A couple recognized him and called 911, but when police arrived to arrest him, he made a drastic move.
According to police, Neal "harmed himself."
A newly released mugshot of Neal shows a large scar on his neck.
Leonard Neal
Police had been searching for Neal since June 11, when he reportedly lured a girl and her brother into a vehicle as they walked near their apartment in the 1500 block of Argentia Drive, near Zang Boulevard and Illinois Avenue in Oak Cliff.
Neal reportedly drove the children to a nearby store in the area of West Kiest Boulevard at South Polk Street.
According to police, the 9-year-old boy went up to a store but found that it was closed. When he turned around, Neal had already driven off with his sister.
The boy was found unharmed by a passerby in the parking lot.
The girl was later found, about 12 hours after being abducted. Police said Neal sexually assaulted the girl.
Neal had been named a top 10 fugitive in Texas.
He had previously been arrested a handful of times since 2015.