Legoland closing for two weeks to prevent spread of coronavirus

Legoland announced Friday it will temporarily close its theme park and water park to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The message comes the day after Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World announced their own closures. Busch Gardens, Adventure Island and SeaWorld made their announcements Friday afternoon.

The closure will begin Sunday, March 15 and last through the end of the month.

Legoland accommodations will remain open, the company said.

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

