4th person dies from Legionnaires' disease cluster on UES, NYC Health Commissioner says

The Brief A fourth person has died from the Legionnaires' disease cluster on the Upper East Side, according to the city's health commissioner. New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin confirmed the fatality on X



A fourth person has died from the Legionnaires' disease cluster on the Upper East Side, according to the city's health commissioner.

4th person dead from Legionnaires'

What we know:

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin confirmed the fourth death on X:

The city announced the first death associated with the cluster in Carnegie Hill and Yorkville neighborhoods on Friday. The second death was reported Saturday.

Martin said city health officials remain confident the source of the Legionella exposure was eliminated after ordering 76 buildings with cooling towers in the affected zip codes – 10028, 10075 and 10128 – to undergo "aggressive remediation" and disinfect their systems on July 14.

"While we continue to investigate cases and closely monitor those in the hospital, we have not identified anyone with new symptoms for more than a week, and we are not seeing any concerning trends in emergency department surveillance data," Martin said. "We will continue inspecting every cooling tower that tested positive and will hold accountable any owner who fails to comply with our public health laws."

What you can do:

The city continues advising anyone who spent time in the affected zip codes to seek medical attention if they develop flu-like symptoms, which could appear up to 14 days after exposure.