Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez on ventilator in ICU after fall

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
9
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Orange County, Putnam County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County, Warren County

Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez on ventilator in ICU after fall

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 26 Houston
Vicente Fernandez In Concert article

MIAMI - OCTOBER 10: Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez performs at AmericanAirlines Arena on October 10, 2010 in Miami, Florida.

Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez is in a Guadalajara hospital following a severe fall, according to his social media.

The 81-year-old artist, known fondly as "Chente," is currently recovering on a ventilator in the intensive care unit, according to his family's post, which is in Spanish. Fernandez underwent surgery for a cervical spine injury.

"El Rey de la Musica Ranchera" is said to be in serious but stable condition.

In the caption, his family asked that the media to give space outside the hospital to family members who are also not granting interviews during this "critical time."

Fernandez is a Mexican icon, who has recorded more than 50 albums and winning several GRAMMY Awards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS