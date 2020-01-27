LeBron James breaks silence on Kobe Bryant's death: 'I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!'

article

LeBron James broke his silence on Kobe Bryant’s death on Monday night, writing a heartfelt caption on Instagram and posting several photos of the late Los Angeles Lakers star.

James was visibly emotional as the Lakers returned to Los Angeles after their road trip. “The King” started off his caption saying he wasn’t ready to deliver the post, “but here I go.”

“Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!

“Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this s--t on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!”

James and Bryant shared a special interaction before the helicopter crash that killed Bryant and eight people, including the NBA legend’s daughter.

According to The Athletic, James and Bryant had one last phone call late Saturday after James had passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Several players reportedly listened to the phone call.

Advertisement

Bryant sent his final tweet Saturday, praising James: “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.”

Get updates on this story at Foxnews.com.