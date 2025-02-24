2025 layoffs: List of companies cutting jobs this year

The Brief Giant companies such as Chevron, JPMorgan Chase and Meta have announced layoffs in 2025. Tens of thousands of jobs were cut last month.



Though we’re less than two months into 2025, many companies have already announced layoffs this year.

Headcount reductions in early 2025 are taking place at companies in a broad range of sectors, impacting thousands of employees. Here are the companies that have announced layoffs so far:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 3: A Starbucks logo is seen in Times Square on September 3, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jenn Moreno/VIEWpress)

Starbucks

Blue Origin

Chevron

Estée Lauder

JPMorgan Chase

Kohl’s

Meta platforms

Southwest Airlines

Workday

CNN

Tens of thousands of jobs cut

Dig deeper:

Nearly 49,800 jobs received the ax from U.S. companies in January, according to a Feb. 6 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

The outplacement firm said that marked the "lowest January job cut total" in three years. At the same time, it represented a 28% jump from December.

"January was relatively quiet in terms of job cut announcements. However, we’ve already seen major announcements in the early days of February, so it seems this quiet is unlikely to last," Challenger, Gray and Christmas Senior Vice President Andrew Challenger said in the report.

Federal layoffs

The private sector isn’t the only place where mass layoffs are happening.

What we know:

Thousands of federal government employees have been shown the door in the first month of President Donald Trump's administration as the White House and its Department of Government Efficiency fire both new and career workers, tell agency leaders to plan for "large-scale reductions in force" and freeze trillions of dollars in federal grant funds.

Here are some of the departments that have seen cuts so far:

Veterans Affairs

Education

Energy

Health and Human Services

Homeland Security

IRS

National Park Service

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Agriculture

Justice department

Inspector generals

State departments

What we don't know:

There is no official figure available for the total firings or layoffs.