Lawyers representing Paul Pelosi attacker allowed to search Pelosi home

Paul Pelosi and his wife, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, agreed on Wednesday to allow lawyers defending the man who attacked Paul Pelosi during a home invasion to search their home in preparation for the upcoming trial.

David DePape, 42, is accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi during a home invasion on Oct. 28, 2022, video of the incident shows DePape striking Paul Pelosi, 82, multiple times with a hammer.

The agreement between the two parties will allow DePape's attorneys to inspect the Pelosi home in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood "for the specific purpose of preparing or presenting a defense," the federal court order states.

The agreement between the two parties, filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern California, also stipulates that DePape may not receive a copy of the findings, that he only view the material in front of his defense team and that the findings remain confidential.

DePape is charged with federal crimes of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee, and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official. He is also charged with state crimes of attempted murder and elder abuse. Rep. Nancy Pelosi was not home during the invasion.

DePape broke into the Pelosi home in an attempt to kidnap the former House Speaker, he admitted to federal prosecutors.

Police body camera footage of the incident shows DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over control of a hammer that DePape is holding. DePape eventually gains control of the hammer and strikes Paul Pelosi multiple times before police intervene.

In a bizarre phone call to the KTVU newsroom back in January, DePape said he attacked Paul Pelosi because he believed people's individual liberties are under attack.

DePape also apologized for not taking his attack further.

"I want to apologize to everyone, I messed up," DePape told KTVU's Amber Lee. "What I did was really bad. I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them. It's my own fault. No one else is to blame. I should have come better prepared."

Read the court order here: