Lawsuit claims Temu app has access to 'literally everything' on your phone

Temu is accused in a lawsuit of having access to information on customers' phones.

On Feb. 16, a law firm filed the class action lawsuit against the Chinese-owned company on behalf of over a dozen plaintiffs in Massachusetts, California, Illinois, New York, and Virginia.

Plaintiffs allege that Temu "purposefully and intentionally" loaded its app with malware and spyware and deceived customers about how it uses their data, WFXT-TV in Boston reported.

Citing a court filing, WFXT noted a part in the complaint stating that "Temu gains access to literally everything on your phone."

FOX Television Stations reached out to Temu for comment on the lawsuit.

The complaint also alleges that the online marketplace is "dangerous" because it avoids phone security systems to read a user’s private messages and can track notifications.

Temu, a U.S. offshoot of Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, has only been around since September 2022 and is still expanding into major international markets.

The company has dealt with issues, including undelivered packages, unexpected charges, incorrect orders, and negligible customer service.

The company has acknowledged over 30 complaints to the Better Business Bureau and has a BBB customer rating of less than 1.5 stars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.






