Lawmakers in NJ propose legislation to make remote learning the norm statewide

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has said that he wants school districts to come up with plans to reopen that include in-person classes.

But his goal is getting pushback from three state lawmakers who are proposing to begin the new school year instead with remote-only learning.

Assemblywomen Mila Jasey, Pamela Lampitt, and Joann Downey are citing safety concerns as they introduce a new bill that would start the school year with only remote learning. Educators could then re-evaluate the safety of in-person learning at a later date.

The proposed legislation goes against Murphy's desire to get children back into the classroom.

“We know this unequivocally, that in-person education dwarfs any remote learning,” Murphy said.

Remote learning has been incredibly difficult for parents and students all across the nation, and the Trump administration has been pushing hard for schools to reopen in the fall with in-person learning.

But as the coronavirus pandemic continues across the nation, in-person teaching has gotten extensive pushback, including a threat from one of the nation’s largest teacher’s unions of a possible strike if schools reopen without proper safety measures.